TheTrucker.com
Trucking Life

TCA opens window for 2022 Fleet Safety Awards

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  Trucking Life   >   TCA opens window for 2022 Fleet Safety Awards
Reading Time: < 1 minute
TCA opens window for 2022 Fleet Safety Awards
The Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) 2022 Fleet Safety Awards run through Oct. 20 and are open to all TCA carrier members.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) 2022 Fleet Safety Awards are now open.

The competition, which runs through Oct. 20, is open to all TCA carrier members and will honor those placing first, second and third in each of the six mileage divisions. Division winners are then invited to compete for one of two grand prizes.

“TCA remains committed to helping improve safety throughout the truckload industry. A key part of this mission is identifying best practices and the motor carriers who have successfully integrated optimal safety solutions into their operations,” TCA Chairman John Elliott said. “With TCA’s Fleet Safety Awards, we are able to celebrate those safety programs and put a spotlight on what they are doing right.”

To apply, click here.

Winners will be honored in person at TCA’s annual convention, Truckload 2023 in March, and at the Safety & Security Meeting in June. For more information on these events, click here.

Those with questions about the award can reach out to Caitlin Smith with TCA’s safety and policy team at [email protected].

For more information regarding TCA, visit www.truckload.org.

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE