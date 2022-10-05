TCA opens window for 2022 Fleet Safety Awards

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) 2022 Fleet Safety Awards are now open.

The competition, which runs through Oct. 20, is open to all TCA carrier members and will honor those placing first, second and third in each of the six mileage divisions. Division winners are then invited to compete for one of two grand prizes.

“TCA remains committed to helping improve safety throughout the truckload industry. A key part of this mission is identifying best practices and the motor carriers who have successfully integrated optimal safety solutions into their operations,” TCA Chairman John Elliott said. “With TCA’s Fleet Safety Awards, we are able to celebrate those safety programs and put a spotlight on what they are doing right.”

To apply, click here.

Winners will be honored in person at TCA’s annual convention, Truckload 2023 in March, and at the Safety & Security Meeting in June. For more information on these events, click here.

Those with questions about the award can reach out to Caitlin Smith with TCA’s safety and policy team at [email protected].

For more information regarding TCA, visit www.truckload.org.