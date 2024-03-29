Volvo Trucks North America pushes everything safety in all-new Volvo VNL

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America is eager to stress that it’s all-new Volvo VNL is designed with an all-new set of safety standards.

“At Volvo Trucks, developing safety innovations that help protect drivers and those around the trucks is a process that never ends. You don’t become the brand known for safety by playing it safe,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “Safety is in our DNA and at the heart of every truck we build. The all-new Volvo VNL sets the new standard for active and passive safety in North America. At Volvo Trucks, we have a vision for zero accidents because it’s the only number that’s acceptable.”

With a vision of achieving zero accidents, the company’s commitment to safety is, according to a news release, “demonstrated through the all-new Volvo VNL’s next-generation driver assistance and occupant protection technologies.”

The Volvo VNL features a suite of class-leading driver assistance systems and features that add to its safety, including:

Advanced Driver Assistance Safety Systems

Volvo’s Pedestrian Detection Feature

Maximizing Driver Visibility

Class-Leading Drivers Safety Features

Smart Safety Technologies for Emergency Situations

The Volvo VNL also includes the Volvo Active Driver Assist (VADA) package, which comes standard across all VNL models. This package features forward collision avoidance technology to assist drivers in maintaining safe speeds and distances, adaptive cruise control, along with audible and haptic alerts to help the driver maintain a safe following distance to the vehicle ahead.

The new optional Volvo Active Driver Assist Plus (VADA Plus) provides support for lane changes and active lane centering, as well as a variety of alerts to help drivers reduce the risk of side collisions. Powered by Volvo Dynamic Steering, VADA Plus helps drivers maintain effective maneuvering, steering control and stability under various speeds and road conditions, according to Volvo.

This includes high crosswinds, highway crowning and emergency situations, such as tire failure; therefore, reducing driver fatigue and bolstering safety.

A new forward pedestrian detection feature alerts the driver about pedestrians or bicyclists who may be in their path and can activate frontal automatic emergency braking when these objects are directly in the tractor-trailer’s path. According to the news release, “the camera system can also provide long-range pedestrian detection,” and with customers having the option to include the VADA Plus, the system also has a “short-range detection senses pedestrians and bicyclists who may appear in blind spots immediately on either side of the truck and trailer.”

The new camera solutions are “designed to give drivers additional tools to improve their visibility,” which includes a forward-looking camera that “recognizes road signs and displays them on the digital 12-inch Digital Information Display to give the driver more time to make adjustments safely, according to the news release.

The fully integrated CMS, or camera monitoring system, is a traditional side mirror but has a more extensive range of visibility, helping reduce the number of collisions during lane changes or backing maneuvers, the news release notes.

The windshield is also designed with safety in mind.

“The all-new Volvo VNL’s wrapped windshield provides drivers with expansive, panoramic views,” according to the news release. “This design choice enhances both aerodynamics and visibility, significantly boosting safety while also diminishing wind noise within the cab. Crafted with a distinct slope and curvature, the windshield ensures an unobstructed view of the road ahead, thereby allowing drivers more time to respond to potential hazards, effectively lowering the risk of collisions.”

Additionally, the driver’s seat position can be adjusted to optimize these site lines further.

“In terms of resilience, the windshield is engineered to minimize shattering upon impact and is securely bonded to the vehicle’s frame,” the news release states. “The windshield comes standard with laminated safety glass to reduce the risk of injury from flying debris during a collision.”

The Volvo VNL is also designed to meet the Swedish Impact Test standards.

The cab is constructed using high-strength steel, which is up to three times more potent than aluminum.

“It is precisely engineered to absorb and deflect the energy of a crash, reducing the chance of injury,” according to the news release. “In the event of an emergency situation where an airbag is deployed or a rollover, the tractor-trailer will activate a suite of intelligent safety protocols to protect the vehicle and its occupants further by automatically shutting down the engine, cutting the fuel supply to diminish the risk of fire outbreak and activating the hazard lights to alert nearby drivers. For an extra step into providing further protection, the emergency parking brake is also engaged when a frontal airbag is deployed in order to stabilize the vehicle.”