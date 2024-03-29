Maine trucker arrested for DUI after getting rig stuck in I-95 median

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A Maine truck driver was arrested Friday for driving under the influence after police say he lost control of his 18-wheeler and got stuck in the median along Interstate 95 in New Hampshire.
According to the New Hampshire State Police, Nathaniel Ray, 46, of Lisbon Falls, Maine, continued to drive in the median for approximately 500 feet before the rig got stuck in deep mud.
Troopers reported that Ray showed signs of impairment and was arrested.
He was charged with driving under the influence, felony reckless conduct, aggravated driving under the influence and criminal mischief.
Ray was processed at the Hampton Police Department and later released on personal recognizance.
