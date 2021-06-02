Werner Enterprises takes delivery of first Kenworth T680 Next Generation

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Werner Enterprises received the first Kenworth T680 Next Generation production truck during a special ceremony held May 21 at the Kenworth manufacturing plant.

According to a manufacturer’s statement, Kenworth’s T680 Next Gen on-highway flagship expands on the success of the classic T680 model, raising the bar for fuel efficiency, class-leading performance and bold aerodynamic styling.

Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president, presented the keys, along with a plaque commemorating the delivery of the first production T680 Next Gen, to Werner Enterprises executives Scott Reed, senior vice president of equipment purchasing and maintenance, and Tony Wahl, director of equipment purchasing.

“We are a company built by a driver for drivers, and our drivers are passionate about the Kenworth T680s that have served as an integral part of our fleet for many years,” Reed said. “The T680 Next Gen’s excellent comfort, styling and performance is highly anticipated among our drivers, and we are all eager to see the new model join our fleet.”

The Kenworth T680 Next Gen provides drivers with a customizable 15-inch digital display, the next-generation Kenworth SmartWheel, additional advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), signature LED headlamps, a comfortable cab and sleeper, and a sleek aerodynamic design.

“Kenworth and Werner Enterprises have shared a strong relationship over the years,” Baney said. “It is very fitting for Kenworth to deliver the first T680 Next Gen production truck to such a great customer. On behalf of Kenworth and the Kenworth Chillicothe team building the World’s Best trucks, we thank you for your business. We look forward to delivering more T680 Next Gens in the days ahead.”

The Kenworth T680 Next Gen is designed to optimize performance in line haul, pickup and delivery, and regional haul operations. Available in day cab, 40-inch, 52-inch and 76-inch-sleeper configurations, the T680 Next Gen is standard with the proprietary PACCAR Powertrain featuring the 2021 PACCAR MX-13 engine, PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission and PACCAR DX-40 drive axle.

“It’s always gratifying for our Kenworth Chillicothe employees to launch a landmark first production truck. Our team worked diligently and enthusiastically to produce this milestone Kenworth T680 Next Gen equipped with a 76-inch sleeper for Werner Enterprises,” said Chris Davis, Kenworth Chillicothe plant manager.