Whip Around launches new program to help drivers, fleets with digital documents

CHARLOTTE, NC — Document digitization company Whip Around has launched a new management solution for fleet managers and drivers that’s designed to improve compliance.

“Fleets that use paper-based recordkeeping tend to have more challenges recording data, maintaining records, missing important deadlines, locating proper records on request and easily identifying compliance gaps in documents and dates,” Steve Keppler of Scopelitis Transportation Consulting said. “Using an electronic system address all of these weaknesses. It helps carriers be proactive to keep them compliant and identify issues early on before they become a problem.”

Whip Around Wallet is available on the web and mobile. Documents are stored in the cloud and can be tagged, “making it faster and easier for drivers to access all the documentation they need while on the road,” a news release stated.

Wallet can set expiration dates, renewal notifications and retention sunset reminders on documents, according to the news release.

“It definitely helps our drivers remain compliant,” Ryan Weinstein of M&M Waste said. “It’s really easy to use and made us a lot more organized. We can check that we’ve got all the required paperwork, and if we’re missing something from one truck, we can grab it.”

A range of documentation can be stored in Wallet, including:

Vehicle permits and cab cards.

Carrier insurance policies.

Driver medical certificates.

Evidence of periodic inspections.

Period inspector credentials.

ELD documentation.

Trailer documents.

“With Whip Around Wallet, fleet managers can have peace of mind that they have set their teams up for success,” Elizabeth Santorelly, vice president of product at Whip Around, said. “It’s another step towards Whip Around’s promise to help customers take control of their fleet maintenance processes, improve safety and compliance, and reduce costs and downtime.”