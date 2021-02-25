Xantrex introduces first inverters that communicate with trucks

BURNABY, British Columbia — Xantrex, a supplier of inverters, has added a new lightweight sine wave inverter, the Freedom XC Pro, to its Freedom X lineup.

The inverter/charger is available in two model ratings — 2,000, and 3,000 watts — and can be requested as an original equipment manufacturer installation with most truck brands, or on the aftermarket through Xantrex-authorized dealers.

The inverter features built-in battery charging and weighs 18.5 lbs., making it the lightest and most compact inverter in its class. It is also the industry’s first inverter charger with built-in communication.

“This means the truck will send commands directly to the inverter,” said Mitul Chandrani, director of marketing. “Fleets will no longer have to juggle different voltage settings and set points to ensure engine auto-starting.”

The Freedom XC Pro is more than 50 pounds lighter than its transformer-based predecessor.

“Typically, an inverter delivering 3000 watts power with a high surge weighs roughly 70 pounds,” Chandrani said. “While it’s much smaller in size, the Freedom XC Pro is able to generate an industry-leading five seconds of surge, also known as temporary power boost, for up to two times the inverter’s watt rating. This easily handles the initial surge required for high initial draw units, like microwaves, induction cooktops and power tools.”

The Freedom XC Pro 2,000-watt inverter is standard with a built-in 100-amp battery charger. The 3,000-watt model features a 150-amp battery charger. The Freedom XC Pro is compatible with all battery types. The charger can be set for the type of battery being used — even lithium ion — to better meet the optimum charging profile for the battery.

To protect batteries with a low voltage, the inverter can be set to disconnect to match best with the type of battery used.

“If it’s connected to the starting batteries, you can set the voltage a little higher to ensure enough power to start the rig,” said Chandrani. “If it’s connected to deep-cycle batteries or lithium ion, it can be set lower for more power over a longer period of time. What’s more, when installed in an outside protected location, the Freedom XC Pro is able to maintain peak performance in temperatures up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit and as low as 4 degrees below zero.”

When connected to shore power, the Freedom XC Pro’s 50A AC Transfer Rely senses when outside AC Power is present and transfers the load from the inverter to the source of incoming power.

Advanced communications enable drivers to monitor the inverter system’s performance through the optional Bluetooth remote panel, accessible through the Bluetooth app. System information can also be displayed on a truck’s own communication system/

On the aftermarket, the Freedom XC Pro is easy to install and has quick connect AC terminals for fast, reliable and easy wiring. The inverter can be hardwired or installed with an optional ground-fault circuit interrupter outlet which is ideal for use with a large battery bank.