Xos Hub offers mobile vehicle charging for commercial truck fleets

LOS ANGELES — Xos Inc., a manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, recently unveiled the Xos Hub, a mobile charging station to help its fleet customers access charging infrastructure at their fleet yard without having to wait for traditional infrastructure installation.

The Xos Hub is part of the larger service offering of Xos Energy Solutions, a new business unit within Xos that provides comprehensive infrastructure services to accelerate large-scale deployments of commercial electric vehicles. The services include Xos Hub and Xos Serve, an on-demand infrastructure-as-a-service platform that includes site evaluations, energy storage development, and installation and energy management services.

According to a statement from Xos, the Xos Hub, which fits into the space of about two parking spots, can charge up to five vehicles at a time. A solar array on the roof of the Xos Hub powers the cloud-enabled control and safety systems. The Xos Hub is currently available for lease as a standalone offering or within Xos’ Fleet-as-a-Service offering.

“We are excited to roll out our charging infrastructure and products in order to continue fulfilling the needs of our fleet customers,” said Dakota Semler, CEO and co-founder of Xos.

“Everything — from individual state regulations, to commitments by large fleet operators to convert to zero-emission electric vehicles, to President (Joe) Biden’s infrastructure plan — is pointing to electric vehicles as our future,” Semler continued. “It’s vital that we help our fleet customers move in that direction with sustainable, efficient charging infrastructure, and give our partners the ability to electrify their fleets now without having to wait for traditional fixed charging infrastructure.”