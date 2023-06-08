Peterbilt Technician Institute recognizes 1,000th graduate

DENTON, Texas — The Peterbilt Technician Institute (PTI) recently recognized its 1,000th graduate during a graduation ceremony at its Lisle, Illinois, campus.

The PTI program, established in 2013, runs for 12 weeks. Students earn Peterbilt-specific certifications to maintain, diagnose and repair Peterbilt vehicles and PACCAR engines.

Jason Neumann, the 1,000th graduate, came to the program following his completion of the Universal Technical Institute (UTI) diesel technician training program at UTI-Lisle, according to a news release. Neumann is a U.S. Army veteran who worked on diesel vehicles during his service and has already received an employment offer from Peterbilt dealer JX Enterprises, at its Green Bay, Wisconsin, location.

“Peterbilt has always been my favorite truck brand. Having the opportunity to receive Peterbilt-specific training and earn valuable certifications to start my career was exciting,” Neumann said. “I’m looking forward to learning and growing as a tech with my new employer, JX Enterprises, and someday managing a dealership.”

PTI has campus locations in Lisle, Illinois, Irving, Texas, and Nashville.

“We’re proud to recognize our 1,000th graduate. The PTI program continues to create successful career paths and facilitate employment for hundreds of students every year across our three locations,” said Casey Spadafina, Peterbilt’s Technician Program manager. “Our dealerships are incredibly motivated to support the program to recruit high-quality technicians for their operations.”

Hannah Freeman, director of continuous improvement at JX Enterprises, said her company has had “outstanding success with many recruits from the PTI program. Qualified techs directly contribute to our growth by delivering quality work that increases customer satisfaction. We plan to continue hiring PTI graduates for all our locations.”