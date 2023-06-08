TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Nebraska governor temporarily waives HOS regulations for fuel haulers

By The Trucker News Staff -
Due to a fuel shortage in Nebraska, the governor has issued a temporary hour of service waiver for tanker truck drivers hauling fuel. 

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has issued a temporary order to allow truck drivers hauling fuel to extend their hours of service due to a fuel shortagae in the Cornhusker State.

The governor’s order is designed to help reduce delays at petroleum product terminals, facilitating timely delivery of fuels to consumers, according to a news release.

It is effective immediately and will remain in effect through Sept. 4.

The order temporarily allows drivers to work extended hours hauling gasoline, gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane or biodiesel.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

