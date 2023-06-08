Nebraska governor temporarily waives HOS regulations for fuel haulers

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has issued a temporary order to allow truck drivers hauling fuel to extend their hours of service due to a fuel shortagae in the Cornhusker State.
The governor’s order is designed to help reduce delays at petroleum product terminals, facilitating timely delivery of fuels to consumers, according to a news release.
It is effective immediately and will remain in effect through Sept. 4.
The order temporarily allows drivers to work extended hours hauling gasoline, gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane or biodiesel.
