Big rig hauling pretzels smashes into historic Juniata County, Pennylvania, home

By The Trucker News Staff -
The driver of a pretzel truck was injured after crashing into a historic Pennsylvania home on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Juniata County, Penn. (Courtesy: Jenifer Lilley)

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — A historic Pennsylvania home was partially destroyed on Monday, June 5, after an 18-wheeler hauling pretzels crashed into it.

According to authorities, the crash happened along Route 74 and Mountain Road in Turbett Township, Pennsylvania

The truck driver had to be extracted from the rig and was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Homeowner Jenifer Lilley posted dozens of photos of the accident scene to her Facebook page. She said that the house sits at the bottom of a mountain and was constructed in the 1800s.

According to her post, the house has been hit multiple times in modern history and struck between two and three times within the past three years, but never by a big rig.

No other injuries were reported.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

