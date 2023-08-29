The Mangat Group establishes Arizona trucking school

PHOENIX — Glendale-Arizona-based trucking company The Mangat Group has launched MG Truck Driving School, a state-of-the-art facility that offers commercial driver’s license (CDL) driver training and certification classes.

Classes will begin Tuesday, Sept. 5, according to a news release.

MG Truck Driving School will be the only school in Arizona with a driving simulator on site, the news release noted.

The simulator has the ability to mimic any driving condition and type of vehicle (automatic or manual).

“This type of training has proven to significantly reduce accidents,” school officials stated. “Students can expect the simulator to be fully installed by the end of Sept. The school also plans to offer continuing education classes and an advanced training program for seasoned drivers.”

School officials said their goal is to increase the number of certified drivers in Arizona.

“At any given time, there is a shortage of 2,000 drivers in the state, creating a need for delivery and service drivers,” said Tony Mangat, founder of The Mangat Group. “We are offering courses to anyone 18 years or older to receive their CDL license at an affordable rate, with unique hands-on training.”

Mangat tapped Russell Hoyt as the director of education. As a third-generation truck driver, “he brings extensive knowledge and first-hand experience as an instructor,” the news release stated.

He has created a program that includes one week of computer lab work and two to three weeks of hands-on training in the field.

“My goal is to maximize the students’ experience,” Hoyt said. “I want them to walk out of MG Truck Driving School feeling secure in their life, and that they feel safe in their job. Our experienced instructors teach a curriculum that gives drivers the tools and knowledge they won’t get anywhere else.”

MG Truck Driving School will host an open house and barbecue from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15. at 7138 N 110th Ave. in Glendale. All attendees can meet with instructors and get a tour of the facilities, in addition to enjoying food and fun. Anyone planning to attend the open house will need to RSVP through the website home page.

Prospective students and instructors can learn more about the Open House and enroll at www.mgtruckdrivingschool.com.