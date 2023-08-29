Average US diesel fuel prices continue rising

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Diesel fuel prices are sitting at their highest levels since March.

According to the Energy Information Administration, the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel sat at $4.475 as of Aug. 28. That’s up from $4.389 on Aug. 21 and $4.378 on Aug. 14.

Prices are up coast-to-coast, with the lowest prices along the Gulf region, according to the EIA.

The average price for diesel along the Gulf Coast is at $4.169, up from $4.095 on Aug. 21.

California has the highest prices at $5.678 per gallon on average. That’s up from $5.535 on Aug. 21 and $5.518 on Aug. 14.

“As we go into the fall agricultural harvest season and the winter heating months, refinery outages can have a significant impact on diesel supplies and put upward pressure on prices, stoking inflation,” Andy Lipow of Lipow Oil Associates told Yahoo Finance on Monday. “The cost of diesel is a hidden tax on all the goods and services the consumer buys as higher prices are passed through.”

The most recent refinery disruption happened on Aug. 25 at Marathon’s Garyville, La., facility after a fire caused a partial shutdown. It is the fourth largest refinery in the country.