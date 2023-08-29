Another Highway Angel is named after trucker stops to aid at high-speed crash scene

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Joshua Mulford, a truck driver for Hirschbach Motor Lines, has been named a Highway Angel by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) for providing aid after a high-speed car crash while traveling.

Traveling down State Road 77, Mulford and his trainee, Wesley Hirst, saw a passenger car speed past them at possibly 100 mph, according to the TCA.

As the crash occurred, Mulford described the scene, “All at once there was a loud bang, a fire erupted from the car, we saw the guy tumbling across the road — the passenger.”

Hirst, who was driving at the time, pulled the truck to the side of the road. Both Mulford and Hirst saw that the driver of the crashed car got out of the vehicle and appeared to have minor injuries. The passenger of the car, however, wasn’t so lucky. The crash caused the passenger to be ejected from the car, landing in front of Mulford’s truck on the concrete guard railing.

At first, Mulford wanted to extinguish the fire but realized “the car was too far gone” when he returned with the fire extinguisher. However, that did not stop him from continuing to help. He hurried to offer water to bystanders who stopped to help with the crash. He then began directing traffic and continued to do so even after emergency personnel arrived at the scene.

Mulford didn’t hesitate once when he decided to help at the scene. “It’s in my nature — I try to help everybody I can when I can,” said Mulford.