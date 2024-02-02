TheTrucker.com
10 easy ‘pit stops’ along the highway to heart health

By Hope Zvara -
February is American Heart Month, and I have 10 practical, easy-as-pie strategies to boost your ticker’s well-being right from the driver’s seat of that truck.

The best part? There are no fancy gym memberships or personal trainers needed. So, carve out a little time in your delivery schedule, and let’s get truckin’ along the road to heart health!

  1. Sip Smart

Hydration is vital for a healthy heart. Try to swig at least eight 8-ounce glasses of water daily — that adds up to a half-gallon (also known as 64 ounces), folks! Put a portable water jug in your cab and make it a mission to finish it by the day’s end.

  1. Snack Savvy

Those salty snack stops can sneak up on your arteries. Opt for healthier alternatives like unsalted nuts, fruits and veggies. Pack some in your truck for on-the-go cravings.

  1. Stair Stepping

Any time you’re on a break and there’s a flight of stairs nearby, walk up and down them a few times to give your heart a quick, effective workout.

  1. Stretch Out the Stress

Heart health isn’t just physical — stress often hitches a ride on the cardiac bandwagon too. Take time every day to take a few deep breaths and stretch. Every little bit helps!

  1. Say No to Nicotine

I’m sorry to be a buzzkill for some of you, but busting any tobacco habits will do wonders for your heart. Trade the smokes for those healthier snacks I mentioned in Pit Stop No. 2!

  1. Goodnight, Good Heart

Prioritize sleep like you would a pizza delivery — it’s important and necessary! Ensure you’re rested enough. A well-rested you means a happier, healthier heart.

  1. Short Workouts

Don’t have the time or equipment for a full workout? No problem. Short bursts of exercise will do the trick. Think tricep dips on the driver’s seat, or jogging in place at a rest stop.

  1. Show Some Leg

Legs cramped up after a long haul? Stop, get out and do some leg stretches or lunges. Your heart will appreciate the increased blood flow.

  1. Don’t Skip Checkups

Keep those annual screenings with your doctor. Regular checkups help catch any heart issues early.

  1. Happy Thoughts

Finally, remember to feed your mind as well as your body. Read a positive quote, or listen to an uplifting podcast. It’s remarkable what a little positivity can do for your heart!

And that’s it, my friends. Ten small changes you can make today for a healthier, stronger heart. These simple strategies are your roadmap to a happier, healthier heart. So, together, let’s take the driver’s seat on the path to heart health, and keep those wheels — and hearts — turning!

Hope Zvara is the CEO of Mother Trucker Yoga, a company devoted to improving truck drivers’ fitness and wellness standards. She has been featured in Forbes and Yahoo News, and is a regular guest on SiriusXM Radio. Her practical strategies show drivers how they can go from unhealthy and out of options to feeling good again.

Hope Zvara
