10 easy ‘pit stops’ along the highway to heart health

February is American Heart Month, and I have 10 practical, easy-as-pie strategies to boost your ticker’s well-being right from the driver’s seat of that truck.
The best part? There are no fancy gym memberships or personal trainers needed. So, carve out a little time in your delivery schedule, and let’s get truckin’ along the road to heart health!
- Sip Smart
Hydration is vital for a healthy heart. Try to swig at least eight 8-ounce glasses of water daily — that adds up to a half-gallon (also known as 64 ounces), folks! Put a portable water jug in your cab and make it a mission to finish it by the day’s end.
- Snack Savvy
Those salty snack stops can sneak up on your arteries. Opt for healthier alternatives like unsalted nuts, fruits and veggies. Pack some in your truck for on-the-go cravings.
- Stair Stepping
Any time you’re on a break and there’s a flight of stairs nearby, walk up and down them a few times to give your heart a quick, effective workout.
- Stretch Out the Stress
Heart health isn’t just physical — stress often hitches a ride on the cardiac bandwagon too. Take time every day to take a few deep breaths and stretch. Every little bit helps!
- Say No to Nicotine
I’m sorry to be a buzzkill for some of you, but busting any tobacco habits will do wonders for your heart. Trade the smokes for those healthier snacks I mentioned in Pit Stop No. 2!
- Goodnight, Good Heart
Prioritize sleep like you would a pizza delivery — it’s important and necessary! Ensure you’re rested enough. A well-rested you means a happier, healthier heart.
- Short Workouts
Don’t have the time or equipment for a full workout? No problem. Short bursts of exercise will do the trick. Think tricep dips on the driver’s seat, or jogging in place at a rest stop.
- Show Some Leg
Legs cramped up after a long haul? Stop, get out and do some leg stretches or lunges. Your heart will appreciate the increased blood flow.
- Don’t Skip Checkups
Keep those annual screenings with your doctor. Regular checkups help catch any heart issues early.
- Happy Thoughts
Finally, remember to feed your mind as well as your body. Read a positive quote, or listen to an uplifting podcast. It’s remarkable what a little positivity can do for your heart!
And that’s it, my friends. Ten small changes you can make today for a healthier, stronger heart. These simple strategies are your roadmap to a happier, healthier heart. So, together, let’s take the driver’s seat on the path to heart health, and keep those wheels — and hearts — turning!
Hope Zvara is the CEO of Mother Trucker Yoga, a company devoted to improving truck drivers’ fitness and wellness standards. She has been featured in Forbes and Yahoo News, and is a regular guest on SiriusXM Radio. Her practical strategies show drivers how they can go from unhealthy and out of options to feeling good again.