CarriersEdge announces 2024 Best Fleets to Drive For winners

NEWMARKET, Ontario — CarriersEdge, a provider of online driver training for the trucking industry, announced the Top 20 winners of the 2024 Best Fleets to Drive For awards on Jan. 31. Each for-hire trucking company is being recognized for providing the best workplace experiences for their company drivers and independent contractors.

To be considered for the 2024 Best Fleets program, North American for-hire carriers operating 10 tractor-trailers or more had to be nominated by a company driver or independent contractor currently driving for them. These nominated fleets were then evaluated in a variety of categories, including compensation and benefits, human resource strategies, operations, professional development and work/life balance. Finally, each fleet collected surveys from their drivers to measure the satisfaction of the fleet. The results of the questionnaire and surveys were compiled and scored to identify the top performers.

The fleets with the highest overall scores are recognized as Best Fleets to Drive For. Fleets receiving the distinction for 10 consecutive years (or 7 consecutive years plus an overall winner award) are inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“The past year has been exceptionally difficult for the trucking industry,” saidJane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge. “However, the Best Fleets continued to find new ways to improve the work experience for their drivers and independent contractors, once again raising the bar on what’s possible. The Hall of Fame took that even further, with all 10 of last year’s Hall of Famers requalifying through a range of innovative programs and driver supports.”

The Top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For for 2024, in alphabetical order, are:

American Central Transport, Inc. – Kansas City, Missouri

Brenny Specialized, Inc. – Saint Joseph, Minnesota

C.A.T. Inc. – Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec, Canada

Challenger Motor Freight Inc. – Cambridge, Ontario, Canada

Chief Carriers, Inc. – Grand Island, Nebraska

Continental Express Inc. – Sidney, Ohio

Crawford Trucking Inc. – Des Moines, Iowa

Decker Truck Line Inc. – Fort Dodge, Iowa

Erb Transport – New Hamburg, Ontario, Canada

Fortigo Freight Services Inc. – Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada

Fremont Contract Carriers Inc. – Fremont, Nebraska

K & J Trucking Inc. – Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Kriska Holdings Limited – Prescott, Ontario, Canada

Leonard’s Express Inc. – Farmington, New York

Nick Strimbu Inc. – Brookfield, Ohio

PGT Trucking Inc. – Aliquippa, Pennsylvania

Thomas E. Keller Trucking Inc. – Defiance, Ohio

TLD Logistics Services Inc. – Knoxville, Tennessee

Transland – Strafford, Missouri

Wellington Group of Companies – Aberfoyle, Ontario, Canada

Fleets requalifying for the Best Fleets to Drive For Hall of Fame are:

Bison Transport Inc. – Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Boyle Transportation – Billerica, Massachusetts

Central Oregon Truck Company Inc. – Redmond, Oregon

FTC Transportation Inc. – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Garner Trucking Inc. – Findlay, Ohio

Grand Island Express Inc. – Grand Island, Nebraska

Halvor Lines Inc. – Superior, Wisconsin

Nussbaum Transportation Services Inc. – Hudson, Illinois

Prime Inc. – Springfield, Missouri

TransPro Freight Systems Ltd. – Milton, Ontario, Canada

In addition to the Top 20 and Hall of Fame, five Fleets to Watch (honorable mentions) were recognized:

Ippolito Transportation Inc. – Burlington, Ontario, Canada

Magnum Companies Ltd. – Fargo, North Dakota

Mill Creek Motor Freight LTD – Ayr, Ontario, Canada

Peninsula Truck Lines Inc. – Federal Way, Washington

Stokes Trucking LLC – Tremonton, Utah

From the Top 20, two overall winners will be unveiled, in large and small fleet categories, duringthe Best Fleets Education and Awards Conference, April 8-9, 2024, at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition to announcing the winners, the conference will also share full details of the data collected during this year’s edition of the program — statistics, trends and innovative programs from all the Top 20 and Hall of Fame fleets. The conference is sponsored by EpicVue, TruckRight, and Netradyne.

To learn more about the Best Fleets to Drive For program, click here. For information about thE Best Fleets Education and Award Conference, click here. Follow #BestFleets24 on social media for updates on this year’s program.