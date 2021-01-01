Health journaling can help you stick to those New Year’s resolutions

In the last edition of The Trucker, I talked about the importance of choosing an exercise you WILL do as opposed to one you SHOULD do.

Now, as the new year begins, I’d like to support your efforts to keep those resolutions. Health journaling is a practice that keep you focused. You don’t have to write down every detail, just certain information that can help you achieve your goal.

For example, if your goal is to lose weight, try writing down what you eat, along with the calories in those items, each day. This easy exercise will help you recognize just how many calories you consume in one day, and I think you will be surprised. Doing this can help in two ways. First, it familiarizes you with what your daily caloric intake looks like. Second, you’ll come to understand how to decipher a product’s ingredients label and know what calories also provide valuable nutrition. You’ll quickly realize how many drinks and foods are full of empty calories (meaning they provide absolutely no nutritional value).

If you have a wearable fitness-tracking device, such as an Apple watch or a Fitbit that counts biometrics and workouts, it can help your journaling easier (and I know that it can be difficult to stay consistent with journaling if multiple variables are tracked). I recommend starting by tracking only one or two areas that are critical to helping you develop a picture of what your habits they are consumed calories and exercise.

Here are a few tips to help you as you begin to journal your health.

Your body is the most reliable and cost-effective “lab.”

Journaling can be a great way to learn about your habits and tendencies. You can also keep track of energy levels throughout the day, and how you felt before and after workouts.

It’s important to take accountability for your health.

Consistency is key, and it’s very useful when health journaling. While simply recording personal health and fitness details each day can be helpful, specifically tracking variables related to your goals can be a great accountability tool.

Be flexible, even while trying to set a structured routine.

Health journaling should be a long-term practice. As it becomes easier to recall and record your health and fitness routines, you will find that you may start to recognize how one day may affect your progress for the week.

Now is the time to get started.

Invest in a journal, and possibly a wearable device to help start your health journey. If you don’t want to spend extra cash on a journal, any notebook and pen will do. Remember, your health is a journey, and you can’t go to Step 2 without taking Step 1.

Check out the Fit To Pass App for more support, or reach out to me directly.