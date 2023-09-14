CAT Scale Rig of the Week | 1974 Paymaster R-100

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week is a historic truck with a unique, modern look.

The legendary 1974 Ryder Paymaster R-100 is a remarkable design conceived by trucker and inventor David Hobben-Siefken of Lyons, Oregon, in the late 1960s. His goal was to create a truck that excelled in aerodynamics, fuel efficiency and ease of maintenance.

The Paymaster’s iconic design was not just for looks. With its wedge-shaped cab and roof-mounted spoiler, it was engineered to optimize airflow over and around the truck and trailer, setting new standards for its time.

After the initial prototypes were built, Ryder Corp. saw the potential and commissioned Hendrickson to produce 10 units for testing. However, economic challenges and driver-acceptance issues led Ryder to return the design.

Under the hood, the Paymaster was powered by a formidable Cummins VT-903 engine and a reliable Fuller RT-910 transmission.

Today, the Paymaster stands as a symbol of innovation and a visionary approach to the future of trucking. It’s even compared to the modern Tesla semitrucks. Although it had a brief production run, its influence on the industry is undeniable.

