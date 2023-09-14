CH Robinson launches nationwide tour during Truck Driver Appreciation Week

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — During this year’s Truck Driver Appreciation Week (TDAW), Sept. 10-16, C.H. Robinson launched the “Miles of Gratitude,” a nationwide tour initiative to honor the nearly 3.5 million professional truck drivers across the U.S.

There are nearly 3.5 million truck drivers in the U.S. making it one of the most common occupations, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Additionally, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) states that the majority of truck drivers are away from home more than 100 nights a year, and 41% percent spend over 200 nights away from home per year — all while driving nearly 3,000 miles per week.

The tour kicked off Sept. 11 in Minnesota, with stops planned at eight different truck stops, where Robinson employees will give away gift cards and access to one free cash-advance payment to truck drivers. For every mile traveled, the C.H. Robinson Foundation will donate $10.00 to the St. Christopher’s Truckers Relief Fund, which helps truck drivers in need.

In addition, to encourage others to participate in celebrating truck drivers, Robinson will donate an additional $10 for every truck driver thank you note posted on social media with #MilesOfGratitude, up to a total of $50,000.

“Truck drivers play such a key role in our industry and our world, and they sacrifice a lot to make it all possible. From endless miles on the road to nights away from family — we want to make sure, this week especially, that they know how much we at C.H. Robinson appreciate all they do,” said Mac Pinkerton, president of North American surface transportation at C.H. Robinson.

“We appreciate our carriers year-round, but it’s especially exciting when C.H. Robinson employees can get out and greet these road warriors in person, surprising them and finding new ways to say thank you during this important week,” added Pat Nolan, vice president of North American surface transportation at C.H. Robinson. “We hope others across the industry and the nation join in the thank campaign. It’s hard to look anywhere and not see something that a truck driver helped make possible.”

Truck stops near Minneapolis and Madison, Wisconsin; Chicago; Columbus, Ohio; Atlanta; St. Louis; Kansas City; and Dallas, as well as the headquarters of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA). Truck drivers who are unable to attend a truck-stop celebration can still be a part of it by enjoying another TDAW bonus — a one-time digital cash advance payment, making it easier for carriers to get paid instantly.

Carriers hauling a load for Robinson will be able to request up to 60% of payment with zero fees during the TDAW.

“As one of the largest logistics companies in the world, we know how important truck drivers are to meeting our customers’ needs,” said Cody Griggs, director of product management for C.H. Robinson. “We’re committed to leveraging our scale and information advantage to create value for all our partners, and that includes continuing to enhance technology and offerings for carriers aimed at keeping their trucks full and money coming in. We want to help them succeed and be recognized for how important they are to us and our economy.”

TDAW is just one of the ways that Robinson shows appreciation for truck drivers year-round. In support of carriers and the entire truck-driving community, the company also offers other benefits, including:

A loyalty program: The Carrier Advantage Program offers expanded benefits to top-performing carriers, providing access to the most freight with better payment terms.

Customized technology: A suite of solutions enables carriers to instantly bid on and book freight, manage drivers and equipment, automate tracking updates, and get paid – anytime, anywhere.

Financial services: Digital cash advance allows carriers to instantly request 60% of their payment for a load as soon as they’ve picked it up and receive it within seconds. And Quick Pay offers payment within 2 business days—instead of the standard 20

Scholarships: In its 11th year, the C.H. Robinson Foundation Contract Carrier Scholarship program annually awards 25 scholarships of $2,500 to carriers and their children.

Carrier of the Year Awards: The annual program recognizes outstanding carriers with an in-person ceremony and giveaways at Robinson’s headquarters.