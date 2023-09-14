2 ELDS removed from FMCSA’s approved list

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has removed two electronic logging devices (ELDs) from its list of registered ELDs due to the providers’ failure to meet minimum requirements.

According to a news release, affected models are:

The Falcon ELD, model number FTX ELD with an ELD identifier of FTXC007.

The KSK ELD, model number KSK1.0 with an ELD identifier of KSKA01.

Motor carriers and drivers who use the ELDs listed above must take the following actions:

Discontinue using the revoked ELDs and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data.

Replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs from the Registered Devices list before Nov. 13, 2023.

Motor carriers have up to 60 days to replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs, according to the FMCSA.

Motor carriers and drivers who continue to use the revoked ELDs listed above on or after Nov. 13, 2023, will be in violation of 49 CFR 395.8(a)(1) —“No record of duty status” and drivers will be placed out-of-service in accordance with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) OOS Criteria.

If the ELD providers correct all identified deficiencies for their devices, FMCSA will place the ELDs back on the Registered Devices list and inform the industry and the field.

However, FMCSA strongly encourages motor carriers to take the actions listed above now to avoid compliance issues in the event that these deficiencies are not addressed in time.