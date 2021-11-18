CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Tim Olden

The driver of this week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week has been riding high from a big award.

Tim Olden, who’s been driving for 32 years, was recently named as the owner-operator of the year for 2020 at Decker Truck Line in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Tim drives this 2012 Peterbilt 389 that he’s turned into a home on wheels. He’s added several modifications including antique birchwood flooring.

He’s been driving for 32 years and takes maintenance seriously. He said he drives more than 160,000 miles each year, so any time he gets an engine code, he gets it checked on.

This is the ninth truck that Tim has owned. The side of this truck says ‘K9 on board” because he always has dogs in his truck. The Decker detail shop did the lettering, but he picked out the style.

Tim said that after he retires, he plans on extending the sleeper, adding a pickup-style bed and using the truck to pull a fifth-wheel camper.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].