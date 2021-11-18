NY now allowing those under 21 to apply for CDL

ALBANY, N.Y. — Individuals between the ages of 18 and 20 will finally be able to obtain their Class A commercial drivers licenses (CDL) in New York.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the legislation on Nov. 16, making her state the final one in the union to authorize such a measure.

After a “rigorous program,” drivers will be able to travel only within the borders of New York, according to a news release from the Trucking Association of New York (TANY).

“The legislation was a priority issue for TANY during the 2021 legislative session and a critical piece of our workforce development initiative,” the news release stated. “As we continue to focus on encouraging high school students to consider careers in the trucking industry, it was imperative that they have the opportunity to obtain their Class A CDL prior to the age of 21.”

To address safety concerns regarding younger drivers operating large commercial vehicles, the legislation provides for training that closely mirrors the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s entry-level driver training requirements and sets a minimum of three-hundred (300) hours of behind-the-wheel training under the immediate supervision and control of an experienced driver.