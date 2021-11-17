Minnesota State Patrol looking for Volvo rig involved in hit and run

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) is searching for information about a pedestrian hit and run involving an 18-wheeler.

According to an MSP Facebook post, a VNL 64 model Volvo between year models 2016-18 hauling a flatbed trailer hit a 42-year-old female at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 11 along Highway 34 near Height of Land Township in Becker County.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries.

The post said that the trailer was hauling two pieces of machinery with a tarp on the back, and the tractor’s right front headlight is out. The rig also has noticeable damage to the front right bumper and headlight area, the MSP post stated.

The rig was last seen headed westbound through the Detroit Lakes area.

Anyone with information is asked to call (218) 846-8244 with any information.