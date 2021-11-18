TheTrucker.com
Tennessee to halt most lane closures for Thanksgiving travel

Tennessee is temporarily halting construction-related lane closures over the Thanksgiving holiday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials are halting nearly all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state highways for Thanksgiving holiday travelers.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the closures will be paused from midday Nov. 24 through Nov. 28.

The department says workers may still be on-site in some construction zones, and long-term lane closures will remain on some construction projects. Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones with workers present face up to a $500 fine, plus court fees and possible increases to insurance premiums.

The department says AAA is projecting 1.2 million travelers in Tennessee for Thanksgiving this year.

