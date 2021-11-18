TheTrucker.com
Millions of dollars in drugs seized from semi

By The Trucker News Staff -
These bags contain methamphetamine and cocaine that were seized on Nov. 12 from an 18-wheeler at the south Texas border. (Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

LAREDO, Texas — A tractor-trailer carrying thousands of pounds of illegal drugs was seized on Nov. 12 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in south Texas.

According to a CBP news release, packages containing 2,611 pounds of methamphetamine and 113 pounds of cocaine were seized from within the trailer at World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas.

The news release said that officers referred a 2013 Kenworth  that was manifesting a shipment of fresh cauliflower arriving from Mexico to a canine inspection team and a non-intrusive imaging system inspection.

During that process, officers discovered 412 packages of alleged methamphetamine and 50 packages of alleged cocaine within the produce.

The narcotics combined had an estimated street value of $53,096,364, according to the CBP.

“Attempts to smuggle contraband through commercial supply chains are increasing,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, who is over the Laredo Port of Entry.

“CBP’s continued robust enforcement posture and dedication to border security operations has led us to major narcotic interdictions at our cargo facilities.”

There report did not provide information about any arrests made.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

