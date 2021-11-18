Tesla Semi spotted juicing up in Nevada

SPARKS, Nev. — The quirky Tesla Semi was spotted Monday at the company’s first Megacharging station located at its Gigafactory in Nevada. The truck is already available for pre-orders; however, Tesla founder Elon Musk has said that mass production will not begin for some time due to bottlenecks in the system.
Twitter user and self-proclaimed Tesla lover @hwfeinstein posted the photos to his account.
Here are some stats on the all-electric rig:
Acceleration 0-60 mph with 80,000 pounds — 20 seconds
Speed up a 5% Grade, 60 miles per hour
Mile Range — 300 or 500 miles
Powertrain — 4 Independent Motors on Rear Axles
Energy Consumption — Less than 2 kWh per mile
Fuel Savings — $200,000 plus
Expected Base Price — (300 mile range model) $150,000
Expected Base Price — (500 mile range) $180,000
Base Reservation —$20,000
