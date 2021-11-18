Pedestrian killed by semi in Indiana

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi Thursday morning on Interstate 94 in Indiana.

According to an Indiana State Police (ISP) report, Indiana State Police Lowell Dispatch received a call just after 7 a.m. from a trucking company advising that they believed one of their drivers had struck a pedestrian along I-94 in LaPorte County.

The trucking company first called at approximately 6:28 a.m. to report that the driver had struck a deer and was waiting for a report at a rest park in Michigan at the one-mile marker, the ISP said.

Responding troopers soon located a pedestrian that was deceased near mile marker 45.5, eastbound, according to the ISP report.

“(A) preliminary investigation indicates that a red 2012 Volvo semi was traveling eastbound in the right lane when the pedestrian was struck and killed,” the report stated. “The pedestrian was dressed in dark clothing.”

The right lane of I-94 was shut down for approximately an hour and a half for the crash investigation. The driver of the Volvo is cooperating with the investigation, the ISP said.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.