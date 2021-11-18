Louisiana announces major overhaul of busy I-20 stretch

SHREVEPORT, La. – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced major repairs to a heavily-traveled section of Interstate 20 in Bossier City, as well as additional repairs along the I-20 corridor in Shreveport.

The project went to bid on Nov. 10 with an apparent low bid of $82,564,848.20, according to a news release.

“The long-awaited project includes a full reconstruction of all lanes of I-20 from just west of LA 3 (Benton Road) near Hamilton Road to LA 782-2 (Industrial Drive),” the news release stated. “The pavement will be removed down to the roadway sub-base and replaced along this 3.5 mile section of interstate, which services between 62,000 – 86,000 vehicles per day.”

The reconstruction will be performed in phases; it also includes all on and off-ramps of the five interchanges between Benton Road and Industrial Drive in Bossier City.

“An incredible amount of work as part of the project development process has gone into preparing this project for this month’s letting,” said Shawn D. Wilson, DOTD secretary. “We fully understand how highly anticipated these major repairs are and we’re anxious to begin construction.”

Additionally, concrete patching repairs will be conducted on I-20 stretching from Pines Road in Shreveport to Interstate 220 in Bossier City outside of the complete reconstruction area. This work will address other sections of the busy interstate corridor that serves both residents and the thousands of motorists passing through the region on a daily basis.

“An innovative queue detection system will be implemented for this project, which will provide advanced warning to motorists that they are approaching a line of congestion and may choose to detour,” according to the news release. “This type of system is effective in improving safety during construction projects – particularly on an interstate – and for helping to mitigate traffic congestion approaching the work zone.”

The project also includes the replacement of the street lighting system components along the stretch of I-20 that is being reconstructed in Bossier City.

Actual construction work will begin in early 2022, following the contractor’s allotted assembly period.