WIT calls for companies to participate in 2024 gender diversity survey

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) is calling for transportation companies to complete the organization’s annual survey on gender diversity in the industry. The data will be used to develop this year’s WIT Index.

The annual index serves as the official industry barometer to regularly benchmark and measure the percentage of women who work in the transportation sectors, including professional drivers, corporate positions, and leadership roles.

For-hire trucking companies, private fleets, transportation intermediaries, railroads, ocean carriers, equipment manufacturers, technology companies and other providers throughout the transportation sector are asked to report the percentage of women in various roles within their workforce. Data can be reported via the live survey through April 1, 2024, at www.womenintrucking.org/index.

Companies participating in the survey will receive an executive summary of the 2024 WIT Index at no cost, which will enable them to benchmark their gender diversity practices against other companies in transportation.

“Since 2016, when the Women In Trucking Association first launched the WIT Index, the percentages of women in key roles within the industry have been steadily rising,” said Jennifer Hedrick, president and CEO of WIT. “We created the WIT index to monitor the industry’s progress in gender diversity among all roles, including corporate leaders and supervisors, drivers, technicians, safety directors and human resources. Maximum participation by companies involved in trucking is critical to the success of this vital research.”

Last year, the 2023 WIT Index survey found a substantial number of women in leadership roles. Approximately 31.6% of women are in C-Suite/executive positions, 36.9% are in supervisory leadership roles and 28.4% serve on boards of directors. In addition, the WIT Index found that among the participating companies, 12.1% of all professional drivers are women.