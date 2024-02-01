TheTrucker.com
Michigan man sentenced for conspiracy to violate the Clean Air Act

By Erica N. Guy
WASHINGTON — A Michigan man has been sentenced to 12 months’ probation, a $2,000 fine and a $100 special assessment after pleading guilting to conspiracy to violate the Clean Air Act in 2023.

According to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, Dustin Rhine received his sentence on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

This sentencing is following the April 2023 arrest and charge of Rhine, along with 10 other individuals and three companies, for his involvement in a scheme to disable the emissions controls on hundreds of semi-trucks.

In September and October of the same year, seven out of the 10 individuals and the three companies were sentenced, a news release noted.

Erica N. Guy

Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor's degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.

Erica N. Guy
