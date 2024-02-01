Michigan man sentenced for conspiracy to violate the Clean Air Act

WASHINGTON — A Michigan man has been sentenced to 12 months’ probation, a $2,000 fine and a $100 special assessment after pleading guilting to conspiracy to violate the Clean Air Act in 2023.
According to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, Dustin Rhine received his sentence on Tuesday, Jan. 9.
This sentencing is following the April 2023 arrest and charge of Rhine, along with 10 other individuals and three companies, for his involvement in a scheme to disable the emissions controls on hundreds of semi-trucks.
In September and October of the same year, seven out of the 10 individuals and the three companies were sentenced, a news release noted.
