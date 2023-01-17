1 dead after tractor-trailer crashes into construction convoy

BRYAN, Texas — A tractor-trailer crashed into a construction convoy, killing a person the night of Jan. 10 in Bryan.

KBTX reports the accident happened around 10:45 p.m. when a 2020 Peterbilt traveling eastbound on Highway 21 struck all four vehicles of the convoy — a 2016 International, 2009 International, 2015 International and a 2022 Ford 250 towing a trailer — which were also traveling eastbound on the highway.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told KBTX that Michael Gray, 21, of Cumby, Texas, was killed in the crash.

Gray was riding in a seat on the trailer being towed by the Ford 250.

The drivers of the 2015 and 2009 Internationals were taken to St. Joseph Health and treated for their injuries.

The Peterbilt and 2016 International drivers were treated and released at the scene.

The crash is still being investigated and it has not been announced if any charges will be filed.