160 Driving Academy helps deliver holiday meals for those in need

CHICAGO — To help give back this holiday season, 160 Driving Academy partnered with The Salvation Army for a two-and-a-half week National Thanksgiving Food Drive utilizing 150-plus branch locations across the United States as donation collection sites.
According to a news release, 160 Driving Academy nationally collected more than 800 non-perishable goods, providing meals for those in need.
Steve Gold, CEO of 160 Driving Academy, presented an in-kind donation of $5,000 during the John Williams’ Virtual Red Kettle, The Salvation Army Radiothon, on WGN Radio 720.
“Supporting The Salvation Army has been an outstanding experience for everyone in our organization,” Gold said. “It’s an honor to give back to communities all across the nation and we’re delighted for the continued growth of our partnership.”
Donations are still being accepted. Click here for more information.
