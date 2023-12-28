TheTrucker.com
The Nation Truck Driving Job News

160 Driving Academy helps deliver holiday meals for those in need

By John Worthen -
Home  >  The NationTruck Driving Job News   >   160 Driving Academy helps deliver holiday meals for those in need
Reading Time: < 1 minute
160 Driving Academy helps deliver holiday meals for those in need
To help those in need this holiday season, 160 Driving Academy partnered with The Salvation Army. 

CHICAGO — To help give back this holiday season, 160 Driving Academy partnered with The Salvation Army for a two-and-a-half week National Thanksgiving Food Drive utilizing 150-plus branch locations across the United States as donation collection sites.

According to a news release, 160 Driving Academy nationally collected more than 800 non-perishable goods, providing meals for those in need.

Steve Gold, CEO of 160 Driving Academy, presented an in-kind donation of $5,000 during the John Williams’ Virtual Red Kettle, The Salvation Army Radiothon, on WGN Radio 720.

“Supporting The Salvation Army has been an outstanding experience for everyone in our organization,” Gold said. “It’s an honor to give back to communities all across the nation and we’re delighted for the continued growth of our partnership.”

Donations are still being accepted. Click here for more information.

 

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

Avatar for John Worthen
John Worthen
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE