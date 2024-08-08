TheTrucker.com
The Nation Truck Driving Job News

2 dead in early morning semi crash on I-44 near Catoosa, Oklahoma

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The NationTruck Driving Job News   >   2 dead in early morning semi crash on I-44 near Catoosa, Oklahoma
Reading Time: < 1 minute
2 dead in early morning semi crash on I-44 near Catoosa, Oklahoma
A semi crash and fire claimed two lives near Catossa, Okla. (Photo courtesy Newson6)

TULSA, Okla. — A semi crash early Wednesday, Aug. 7, killed two people on Interstate 44 near Catoosa, Oklahoma. 

“When you have a crash that encompasses all lanes of I-44, the widest interstate we have, it’s a big crash scene. There’s a lot of investigative work to be done,” said Ohio State Police Lt. Mark Southall. 

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a UPS semi-truck, towing three trailers, stalled in the middle lane of I-44 at 177th East Avenue. 

A second semi hit the UPS truck from behind, then veered to the side and caught fire. 

The driver of the second semi, along with a passenger, were killed. 

OHP identified the UPS truck driver as Thomas Hawkins, age 53, of Moore. He was not injured in the 3:30 a.m. crash. 

Southall said the UPS truck driver reported that his air brakes locked, and he could not move the truck. The crash blocked all lanes of I-44 eastbound for almost eight hours. 

Surveillance footage from a nearby business shows the crash and subsequent fire. 

Screenshot 2024 08 08 at 5.18.18 PM
(Surveillance footage courtesy Sisco Containers.)

The Tulsa Fire Department responded, but without hydrants near the crash, resorted to using a ladder truck to extinguish the fire. 

According to OHP, the truck that burned was hauling garage door panels, and the UPS truck was filled with packages. 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE