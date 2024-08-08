2 dead in early morning semi crash on I-44 near Catoosa, Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — A semi crash early Wednesday, Aug. 7, killed two people on Interstate 44 near Catoosa, Oklahoma.

“When you have a crash that encompasses all lanes of I-44, the widest interstate we have, it’s a big crash scene. There’s a lot of investigative work to be done,” said Ohio State Police Lt. Mark Southall.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a UPS semi-truck, towing three trailers, stalled in the middle lane of I-44 at 177th East Avenue.

A second semi hit the UPS truck from behind, then veered to the side and caught fire.

The driver of the second semi, along with a passenger, were killed.

OHP identified the UPS truck driver as Thomas Hawkins, age 53, of Moore. He was not injured in the 3:30 a.m. crash.

Southall said the UPS truck driver reported that his air brakes locked, and he could not move the truck. The crash blocked all lanes of I-44 eastbound for almost eight hours.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business shows the crash and subsequent fire.

The Tulsa Fire Department responded, but without hydrants near the crash, resorted to using a ladder truck to extinguish the fire.

According to OHP, the truck that burned was hauling garage door panels, and the UPS truck was filled with packages.