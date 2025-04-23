TheTrucker.com
2 teens dead after crash with big rig

By Bruce Guthrie -
Two teens were killed in a crash on Monday.

Authorities in Massachusetts report that a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Monday has claimed the lives of two Massachusetts high school students.

According to a report from Authorities identified Jimmy McIntosh and Hannah Wasserman, both 18-year-old seniors at Concord-Carlisle High School, as the two that were killed in a car crash in Florida just before 9:30 p.m. The crash involved their SUV colliding with a tractor-trailer that was performing a U-turn in a paved median on U.S. 98 near Inlet Beach, Walton County.

According to the Fall River Reporter, a news outlet in Massachusetts reported that authorities say the rig was driven by a 19-year-old from DeFuniak Springs, Florida, and carrying a 23-year-old passenger from Panama City Beach, Florida.

Two other female seniors from Concord-Carlisle High School were injured.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

