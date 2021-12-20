2 truckers killed after colliding head on in Utah

RURAL UTAH — An International tractor-trailer traveling northbound on State Road 191 in Utah struck a southbound Kenworth on Dec. 14, killing both drivers.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety (UDPS), the accident happened at around 4:35 a.m. near the 154 mile post.

A UDPS news release stated that the International “drifted left crossing the center line going into southbound traffic. A southbound Kenworth semi-truck was unable to avoid the oncoming semi and they collided.”

Both semis hit head on in the southbound travel lane.

The driver of the International, Bertram Frink, 54, of Salt Lake City, was killed on impact, according to the UDPS.

The driver of the Kenworth, Clark Hatch, 54, of Koosharem, Utah, was treated at the scene but died before a medical helicopter could transport him to a hospital.

The crash is still currently under investigation.

Frink’s obituary noted that “Bert loved making arts and crafts, and driving his semi-truck.”

It ended with a final message: “Keep on Trucking!”