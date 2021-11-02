TheTrucker.com
3 killed in crash with semi

Three men died Monday in a Montana crash involving an SUV and an 18-wheeler.

BILLINGS, Mont. — Three men were killed Monday after the sport utility vehicle they were in made a U-turn on Interstate 90 in Billings and pulled into the path of a tractor-trailer, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

The men had apparently pulled over to the side of the road in the westbound lanes to check on an abandoned vehicle at around noon, the patrol said.

They pulled back out into traffic, but for an unknown reason made a U-turn, KULR-TV reported. As the SUV was coming back across the road it was T-boned by a westbound semitrailer.

The three men died at the scene, Trooper Brennan Plucker said. It appears none were wearing their seatbelts, the patrol said.

Their names have not been released.

The driver of the tractor-trailer did not report any injuries, Plucker said.

