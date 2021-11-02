TheTrucker.com
Iowa rest area to close for winter

By The Trucker News Staff -
This undeveloped rest area along Interstate 35 in Iowa will be closing for the winter months. (Courtesy: Google Maps)

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) is announcing the temporary closure of the undeveloped rest area at milepost 51 on southbound Interstate 35 in Warren County beginning Nov. 15.

The rest area is used mostly by commercial motor carriers.

Because the ramp from the rest area to I-35 is on an incline, large vehicles often have trouble getting traction to merge onto I-35 during winter weather, causing a dangerous situation on the roadway, an IDOT news release stated.

The rest area is expected to reopen in late April 2022.

The Trucker News Staff
