3 new Ohio Sheetz locations offer diesel lanes, truck parking

ALTOONA, Penn. — According to a Sept. 25 announcement, Sheetz is opening three new locations along the Interstate 70 corridor in Ohio, all offering diesel lanes, truck parking and other amenities for professional drivers.

The Ohio openings bring the company’s truck-friendly locations to 40. The Pennsylvania-based, family-owned business operates a total of more than 700 fuel stops, mostly in the Mid-Atlantic states.

The first opening is taking place today, Sept. 28, in New Concord, Ohio. This location, at 701 Friendship Drive, offers:

Seven lanes with high-flow diesel fuel and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) for semitrucks;

14 fuel terminals for other vehicles;

29 free parking spaces available for overnight parking to truckers; and

Access for truck drivers from Interstate 70 at exit 169.

Sheetz’s second store opening will be Saturday, Sept. 30, in North Jackson, Ohio, at 1301 S. Bailey Road. This location includes:

Five lanes with high-flow diesel fuel and DEF;

12 fuel terminals for other vehicles;

59 free parking spaces available for overnight parking to truckers; and

Access for truck drivers from Interstate 70 at exit 57.

Also opening Saturday, Sept. 30, Sheetz’s third Ohio store is at 4700 S. Charleston Pike in Springfield. This location offers:

Eight lanes with high-flow diesel fuel and DEF;

16 fuel terminals for other vehicles;

32 free parking spaces also available for overnight parking to truckers; and

Access from Interstate 70 at exit 59.

With the opening of these three locations, Sheetz brings its number of truck-friendly stores to 40. Drivers can download the Sheetz app here; to find locations that offer diesel fuel and DEF, filter “truck diesel” and/or “bulk DEF.”