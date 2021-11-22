5 dead in Ohio van collision with semi

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio – Five people in a passenger van were killed Monday morning in Ohio after a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), at around 11 a.m., troopers arrived in the area of State Route 44 just north of State Route 87 in Newbury Township and found a 2003 Ford Econoline van, along with a semi hauling an empty flatbed, that had crashed into each other.
The driver and four passengers inside the van died at the scene, while two other passengers were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, the OSHP reported.
The OSHP said the truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures.
A cause for the accident has not been released.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.