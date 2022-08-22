TheTrucker.com
5 injured after 18 wheeler hits car, home in Alabama

By The Trucker News Staff -
DEKALB CO., Ala. – Five people were injured after an 18-wheeler struck a car and then crashed into a home in Dekalb County, Alabama, on Friday, Aug. 19.

WAFF reports that Collinsville Police Department responded to a call at a home on Highway 176 near County Road 83 in the Mount Vernon community at approximately 6:25 p.m. Dispatchers told police that an 18-wheeler hit a car and then drove into a home.

All five people who sustained injuries, including a pregnant woman, were in the car when it rolled over. As of the time of this reporting it is unclear how serious their injuries are.

The people who were in the home were not injured.

The accident caused a gas leak in the home, which has since been dealt with.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

