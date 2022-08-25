5 injured after tractor-trailer plows into line of traffic

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Several people were reported injured after a tractor-trailer failed to stop for a line of traffic on the afternoon of Aug. 24 in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
WFMZ reports that emergency responders were called to the scene around Route 663 and Portzer Road in Richland Township at 1 p.m.
Seven vehicles were involved in the chain reaction crash, which began when the tractor-trailer collided with the traffic line, according to police. WFMZ reports that most of the vehicles sustained heavy damage and that five people were injured. The extent of the injuries is unknown at the time of this report.
The crash led to Route 663 being shut down for a few hours as crews cleared the scene.
