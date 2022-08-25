TheTrucker.com
5 injured after tractor-trailer plows into line of traffic

By The Trucker News Staff -
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Several people were reported injured after a tractor-trailer failed to stop for a line of traffic on the afternoon of Aug. 24 in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

WFMZ reports that emergency responders were called to the scene around Route 663 and Portzer Road in Richland Township at 1 p.m.

Seven vehicles were involved in the chain reaction crash, which began when the tractor-trailer collided with the traffic line, according to police. WFMZ reports that most of the vehicles sustained heavy damage and that five people were injured. The extent of the injuries is unknown at the time of this report.

The crash led to Route 663 being shut down for a few hours as crews cleared the scene.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

