6 Oklahoma students die in crash with 18-wheeler

TISHOMINGO, Okla. — An Oklahoma community is still in shock after six high school students were killed in a Tuesday crash involving an 18-wheeler.

The students, all girls, were riding in a sub-compact Chevrolet Spark that was barely recognizable after the accident. According to Chevrolet, the Spark is built for only three passengers and a driver.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) confirmed to Nexstar’s KFOR that six Tishomingo High School girls all died in the crash. The truck driver was reportedly not injured.

OHP said that the semi-truck collided with the car, which they believe was trying to make a U-turn, shortly after 12 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 377 and Oklahoma 22.

The truck was heading south on U.S. 377, according to an OHP official.

“We don’t know the full nature or details of what caused the crash, only that the car at some point was at this stop sign and that in the following moments the semi hit them,” the OHP official said. “When we got to the scene you could see the car about 100 feet or so from the intersection completely totaled.”

Tishomingo School District Superintendent Bobby Waitman issued a statement Tuesday saying that everyone is mourning the loss of high school students.

“We feel it is imperative that we inform you that our District has suffered a great loss today involving high school students,” Waitman said in a letter to parents and community members. “Our hearts are broken, and we are grieving with our students and staff. We have counselors available to students presently. We also have space prepared at Tishomingo High School with counselors available through the evening.”

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt expressed his condolences to the victims’ families while he was in Kingston, viewing tornado damage.

“We just heard about the tragic loss of six teenagers; still getting details; gonna be reaching out to the superintendent,” he said.

“Our hearts are broken with those six families. Just devastating news.