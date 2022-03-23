Wagner Equipment now providing sales, service for EV operations

AURORA, Colo. — Wagner Equipment Co. announced Tuesday the arrival of its first Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle zero-emission, Class 8 semi-truck.

Wagner Equipment Co. represents Colorado and New Mexico within Nikola’s national sales and service dealer network.

As part of Wagner’s offerings, the Nikola Tre BEV will now be available for sale and demonstration, along with the Nikola Mobile Charging Trailer, intended to be deployed with the Tre BEV to facilitate charging at customer facilities.

Beginning in 2023, Wagner will also include the Nikola Tre hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles as part of its portfolio of trucks.

“Wagner, founded in Colorado in 1976, has a proven track record of selling and servicing a wide range of industry leading products including Caterpillar construction equipment, power generators, solar panels, Metso crushing and screening products, Genie aerial lifts, and SmithCo trailers, to name a few,”

Bruce Wagner, Wagner Equipment Co.’s president and CEO said.

“Trucking customers interested in transitioning their fleet to electric now have an option in Colorado and New Mexico with the Nikola Tre BEV. With all of our products, Wagner’s 1,400 employees and 11 full-service locations are committed to keeping our customers on the road hauling loads.”