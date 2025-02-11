60% of truckers report temporary blindness during sunrise

Sunrises and sunsets may be a photographer’s dream, but for truckers, they can quickly turn into nightmares.

Low-angle sunlight reduces visibility, and breathtaking views can distract even the most cautious motorists. To uncover the true risks, Lance Surety Bonds (LSB) analyzed accident data from across the U.S. to find the most dangerous states and cities for driving during golden hour and morning glare. Drivers and truckers were surveyed to gather their experiences and insights on staying safe during these challenging times.

Key Findings

Accidents are 1.3x more likely to happen during morning glare than golden hour.

South Carolina is the most dangerous state and Miami is the most dangerous city to drive in during morning glare/golden hour.

Vermont is the safest state for driving during morning glare/golden hour.

53% of drivers are distracted by sunsets. Over 1 in 10 (14%) have been so distracted by a sunrise or sunset that they drifted into another lane.

50% of drivers have difficulty seeing other vehicles or pedestrians during morning glare/golden hour.

Nearly 1 in 5 truckers (18%) have been in an accident during morning glare/golden hour.

Hazards of Morning Glare and Golden Hour Driving

“Driving during morning glare or golden hour can be more dangerous than many realize,” LSB said. “With low-angle sunlight diminishing visibility, these times of day present heightened risks, particularly for commuters navigating sunrise and sunset.”

Morning Glare is 6:00 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. This period occurs shortly after sunrise when low-angle sunlight near the horizon can cause visual discomfort or reduced visibility. Timing varies by season and location, but often affects drivers during morning commutes.

Golden Hour is 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. This period refers to the late afternoon, near sunset, when low-angle sunlight and high traffic increases accident risks. The timing of this warm, golden light varies by season and location.

Truckers Face Unique Challenges

“Truck drivers, who spend countless hours on the road, face significant challenges during golden hour and morning glare,” LSB said. “These professionals, responsible for navigating large vehicles under difficult conditions, reported several struggles and shared how they reduce the risks.”

Nearly 1 in 5 truck drivers have been involved in an accident during morning glare or the golden hour.

78% of truck drivers believe it is more dangerous to drive during these times. 54% find it more challenging.

15% of truck drivers admitted to being frequently distracted by a scenic sunrise while on the job.

60% of truck drivers experienced temporary blindness or impaired visibility from sun glare.

State Breakdown

“When looking at accident data, South Carolina stood out as the most dangerous state for both morning glare and golden hour driving,” LSB said. “South Carolina, one of the sunniest states in the U.S., had the highest rate of accidents during these times, with 88.2 per capita during morning glare and 74.9 during golden hour. Two other sunny southern states — Virginia and Florida — ranked next for morning glare accidents, with 50.9 and 50.8 accidents per capita, respectively.”

Accidents were 1.3 times more likely to occur during morning glare than during golden hour. The top 10 most dangerous states for morning glare driving by accidents per capita are:

South Carolina (88.2) Virginia (50.9) Florida (50.8) Montana (49.1) California (46.7) Louisiana (35.8) Minnesota (35.6) Pennsylvania (32.9) Maryland (31.3) Tennessee (31.2)

For golden hour, these are the top 10 most dangerous states by accidents per capita:

South Carolina (74.9) Virginia (46.3) Florida (45.8) Montana (39.8) California (38.2) North Carolina (38.1) Oregon (26.1) Alabama (24.1) Louisiana (23.8) Arizona (21.3)

“Vermont was the safest state for driving in morning glare and golden hour, with the lowest accident rates during these periods,” LSB said.

Sunny Danger Zones for City Drivers

“While certain states stand out for their high accident rates during golden hour and morning glare, individual cities also show significant variations in driving safety during these times,” LSB said. “Some cities are particularly treacherous, while others are surprisingly safer.”

According to LSB, one of the worst U.S. cities to drive in, Miami, Fla., has the unfortunate title of the most dangerous city for driving during golden hour and morning glare. High accident rates make navigating these times of day particularly risky for motorists.

On the other hand, several cities reported far fewer accidents during these challenging driving conditions. The safest cities for golden hour driving are:

Chicago, Ill. Albuquerque, N.M. Mesa, Ariz.

The safest cities for driving during morning glare are:

Philadelphia, P.a. Chicago, Ill. San Francisco, Calif.

Sunlight Distractions and Dangers Behind the Wheel

“Driving during golden hour and morning glare doesn’t just make it harder to see—it can lead to some serious distractions,” LSB said. “Many drivers find themselves battling not only the sun but also their own attention as they navigate the road during these visually striking times.”