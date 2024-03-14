Accident leaves FedEx truck dangling over I-90 bridge in New York

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Five people, including an infant, were hospitalized Thursday after an accident left a FedEx tandem tractor-trailer dangling from a New York overpass.
According to the Henrietta Fire District, those injured were not in serious condition and were taken to an area hospital.
No information was given about the semi driver, who, New York State Police said, sideswiped a vehicle.
The accident happened on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 in Pittsford, New York.
Police said the accident backed up traffic for around two miles.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.