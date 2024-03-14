TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Accident leaves FedEx truck dangling over I-90 bridge in New York

By John Worthen -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Accident leaves FedEx truck dangling over I-90 bridge in New York
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Accident leaves FedEx truck dangling over I-90 bridge in New York
This pair of photos show the aftermath of an accident involving a FedEx truck. Police said the wreck happened on Thursday, March 14, 2024, along Interstate 90 in Monroe County, N.Y. (Courtesy: New York State Police)

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Five people, including an infant, were hospitalized Thursday after an accident left a FedEx tandem tractor-trailer dangling from a New York overpass.

According to the Henrietta Fire District, those injured were not in serious condition and were taken to an area hospital.

No information was given about the semi driver, who, New York State Police said, sideswiped a vehicle.

The accident happened on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 in Pittsford, New York.

Police said the accident backed up traffic for around two miles.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

Avatar for John Worthen
John Worthen
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE