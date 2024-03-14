Man jailed for involvement in drug ring that used semi to transport narcotics

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The last of 11 defendants convicted of crimes as part of a national narcotics distribution operation bringing drugs into Central Ohio from California was sentenced in U.S. District Court in early March.

Co-defendant Justin M. Berrien, 44, of Springfield, Ohio, was sentenced to just over five years in prison.

The organization, led by Isabel Odir Castellanos of Los Angeles, involved more than 160 pounds of fentanyl, the forfeiture of seven firearms and vehicles and nearly $650,000 in cash. For her role in the organization, Castellanos was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

According to court documents, Castellanos transported narcotics from Los Angeles to Columbus, Ohio, via semi-truck. Castellanos was the owner of a transportation company and a semi-truck driver who frequently traveled across the United States.

Authorities said Castellanos was the one who delivered the narcotics to a co-defendant’s residence in Columbus, which served as a stash house. Co-conspirators then delivered the drugs to mid-level retail distributors like Berrien. Those mid-level retailers then sold the drugs in Central Ohio, Youngstown, Springfield and West Virginia.

Castellanos would then collect the drug proceeds before returning to California.

Kenneth L. Parker, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and Orville O. Greene, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, announced Berrien’s sentence, which was imposed by Chief U.S. District Judge Algenon L. Marbley.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Springfield Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Hunter represents the United States in this case.

This investigation was conducted as part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) initiative. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

Additional information about OCDETF can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

The other defendants in this case are listed below.