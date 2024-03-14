PACCAR issues recall affecting more than 116K trucks

WASHINGTON — PACCAR is recalling certain 2021-2025 Peterbilt models 348, 365, 367, 389, 535, 536, 537, 548, 567 and 579 and Kenworth models T180, T280, T380, T480, T880 and W990, along with 2021-2025 Kenworth model T680 trucks, because the right-hand gear shift stalk connectors may have been improperly crimped, resulting in a loss of communication.
The recall affects 116,343 trucks.
“A loss of communication between the gear shifter and the transmission may result in the vehicle becoming disabled after coming to a stop, increasing the risk of a crash,” according to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration bulletin on the issue.
Dealers will inspect and replace the gear shift assembly as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 7. Owners may contact Kenworth customer service at (425) 828-5888 or Peterbilt customer service at (940) 591-4220. PACCAR’s numbers for this recall are 24PBE and 24KWE.
