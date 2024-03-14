New Mexico woman convicted for involuntary manslaughter of trucker

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Alexander M.M. Uballez, the United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, and Raul Bujanda, the special agent in charge of the FBI Albuquerque Field office, recently announced that Ryntana Yazzie, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for an Aug. 4, 2020, drunk driving crash that left trucker John Doe deceased.
According to the court documents, Yazzie, of Crownpoint, New Mexico, was driving south on Highway 371 outside of Farmington, New Mexico, when her vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and struck a semi-truck driven by Doe, who was driving northbound.
Authorities said that Doe tried to swerve to avoid the collision, causing the impact to be head-on. Doe was declared deceased at the scene after suffering blunt force trauma in the head and neck areas, causing hemorrhaging. Yazzie sustained a broken left arm and a broken leg.
The Farmington Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated this case with assistance from the Navajo Nation Department of Investigation, the Department of Criminal Investigations, and the New Mexico State Police. Assistant United States Attorney Nicholas J. Marshall is prosecuting the case.
It was also stated that upon her release from prison, Yazzie would be subject to three years of supervised release.
