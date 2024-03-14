Fleet Advantage team member, executives garner awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fleet Advantage President and CEO Brian Holland, CMO Katerina Jones and Fleet and Transaction Analyst Joseph Rugare have been selected as 2024 Pros To Know Award winners by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Additionally, Marketing Assistant Tracy Derival has been recognized as a 2024 Top Woman To Watch In Transportation by the Women In Trucking Association (WIT), according to a news release.

“The Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know Award recognizes the top 100 influential individuals across four distinct categories (Top Procurement Pros, Top Shippers, Rising Stars and Lifetime Achievement) whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage,” the news release states.

Holland was recognized in the Lifetime Achievement category for his outstanding contributions to the supply chain space; Jones in the Top Shippers category as a trailblazer in the transportation space; and Rugare in the Rising Stars category recognized as a young professional whose achievements, hard work and vision have helped shape the supply chain network.

“It’s an honor to be named as a 2024 Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, and I’m proud to congratulate Katerina and Joseph for their respective selections as well,” Holland said. “Our founder and former CEO, John Flynn, was recognized as a Pro to Know last year, so to be following in his path is a privilege and a reminder of the pride our entire company takes each year in being committed to helping our corporate fleet clients navigate the complexities of the ever-evolving supply chain.”

Since becoming president and CEO at the start of 2023, Holland’s “visionary strategies and tactical execution have propelled Fleet Advantage to new heights, exemplified by surpassing $1 billion in lease originations for the 2023 fiscal year, solidifying its status as the largest independent lessor for heavy-duty Class-8 trucks,” according to the news release. “Holland’s commitment to employee well-being and diversity, alongside his focus on pioneering technologies like the company’s innovative EV (electric vehicle) Life Cycle Cost Analysis Tool (EVAN), underscores Fleet Advantage’s dedication to sustainable solutions and client success. His leadership philosophy, rooted in fostering a positive company culture and providing unique, flexible solutions, continues to drive Fleet Advantage’s growth and industry leadership.”

Jones’s strategic leadership and client-centric approach over the past 12 months have elevated Fleet Advantage, as she led the strategic refresh of the company’s brand identity and has played a pivotal role in the acquisition of new high-profile clients.

“Her initiatives have extended beyond traditional marketing, providing value-added services to transportation and logistics clients, including fleet photoshoots, events and giveaways, fostering enhanced relationships,” the news release states. “Jones’s multifaceted contributions, from strategic campaigns and client programs to thought leadership and advocacy have positioned her as a key driver of success within Fleet Advantage and makes her a notable figure of interest to readers of Supply & Demand Chain Executive.”

Additionally, according to the news release, “her commitment to philanthropy and community engagement as the director of the Kids Around the Corner Foundation, Fleet Advantage’s dedicated charity for children, underscores her holistic approach to leadership and further distinguishes her as a standout figure in the industry.”

Despite being relatively new to the industry, Rugare “has already demonstrated remarkable achievements and impactful initiatives since joining Fleet Advantage in 2021, including the development of a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) aimed at enhancing data validity and accuracy across the company,” according to the news release. “His diligent work on enhancing Fleet Advantage’s proprietary analytical software, ATLAAS, and the development of complex financial models have significantly boosted operational efficiency and cost savings for both Fleet Advantage and its corporate fleet clients.”

Rugare was also praised for his “commitment to data accuracy, technological innovation, and financial modeling underscores his dedication to optimizing overall fleet performance, making him a standout figure in the supply chain and logistics industry,” the news release states. “Additionally, Rugare’s collaborative approach, commitment to ongoing learning, and active participation in charitable initiatives make him an ambitious, collaborative and adaptable young professional.”

Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the Women In Trucking Association (WIT), annually recognizes its Top Women To Watch In Transportation Award winners, which spotlights the countless women in the transportation industry who not only have had significant career accomplishments in the last year, but go the extra mile to support other women and help to improve gender equality – at their own companies and/or industry-wide.

“As a marketing assistant for Fleet Advantage since 2020, Derival’s impactful role has extended beyond traditional marketing, producing over 160 insightful in-house videos for the company’s different programs and solutions in the past 12-18 months,” according to the news release. “Covering a wide array of topics crucial to the supply chain, transportation and equipment finance sectors, her videos have served as vital educational tools, highlighting industry trends, company culture and community initiatives.”

Derival was also praised for her “multifaceted expertise has allowed her to contribute significantly to other departments of Fleet Advantage, where her market insights and trend analysis have aided in the development of innovative programs benefiting Fleet Advantage’s clientele,” the news release notes. “Derival’s dedication to excellence, adaptability, and community engagement makes her a deserving recipient of this respected award, reflecting her significant contributions to Fleet Advantage and the transportation industry.”

Furthermore, Derival has exemplified WIT’s mission by actively advocating for the inclusion and advancement of women in transportation and logistics, according to the news release.

“As a committed member of both WIT and the Women in Manufacturing Association (WIM), she continues to promote diversity and gender equality within these industries, showcasing Fleet Advantage’s commitment to empowering women in leadership roles,” the news release states.

“Tracy was a vital part of Fleet Advantage’s success throughout 2023 and we look forward to watching her continued growth in helping the company thrive for its clients and in our local communities,” Jones said. “Her holistic approach, blending professional excellence with community service, epitomizes WIT’s commitment to supporting women in transportation, celebrating their achievements, and overcoming the obstacles they face.”

Holland, Jones and Rugare were all listed in Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2024 Pros to Know special magazine edition and Derival will be featured in the upcoming Edition 1 of the Redefining the Road magazine. She will also be recognized at WIT’s upcoming 2024 Accelerate! Conference & Expo that takes place in November in Dallas, TX. For more information on Fleet Advantage’s company and staff awards, visit www.fleetadvantage.com/awards.