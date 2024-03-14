Semi-Stow opens new truck parking yard in Ohio

AUSTIN, Texas — Truck parking company Semi-Stow has opened a 12.5-acre semi parking facility in Columbus Ohio.

According to a news release, the truck yard marks Semi-Stow’s first location in the Columbus metropolitan area and its second Midwest yard opening in 2024 — it’s also part of a $500 million effort to expand the company’s network of industrial outdoor storage sites.

Reservations can be booked online at semi-stow.com/columbus.

“The yard provides trucking companies and private fleets with a strategically positioned base for regional and intermodal freight movement,” the news release states. “The location provides convenient access to Rickenbacker International Airport and major freight corridors including Interstate 70, Interstate 71, U.S. Route 33 and the Ohio State Route 104 bypass. It also serves as a vital link in the national supply chain, with 50% of the U.S. population living within a 500-mile radius of Columbus.”

The yard opens with more than 375 spaces for tractor-trailers and other heavy-duty vehicles.

Daily, monthly and long-term reservations are available to owner-operators and fleets of all sizes, and larger fleets can also reserve space by the acre.

The yard features a combination of crushed concrete and asphalt surface along with dolly pads for trailer stabilization. Secure fencing with barbed wire, AI-powered gates, 4k cameras and stadium lighting help ensure the safety of drivers and the security of assets and cargo.

“Columbus is a cornerstone of U.S. logistics, and now a hub in Semi-Stow’s growing national network,” said Trent Cameron, CEO of Semi-Stow. “For enterprise and mid-sized fleets, the site connects freight arteries running east-west and north-south, making it a strategic location for trailer staging and drop-and-hook relays. And for trucking companies of all sizes, the yard makes it possible to expand into the region without the need for major capital investments.”