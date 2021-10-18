TheTrucker.com
Amtrak train collides with semi in Oklahoma

By The Trucker News Staff -
The driver of this semi was uninjured after his trailer was struck by an Amtrak train on Oct. 15 in Oklahoma. (Courtesy: Love County Fire Department)
Dents and scrapes are visible on the locomotive of an Amtrak train that struck the trailer of an 18-wheeler hauling cars on Oct. 15 in Oklahoma. (Courtesy: Love County Fire Department)

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. — Five passengers were injured on Oct. 15 when an Amtrak train struck an 18-wheeler hauling cars in Oklahoma.

According to a Facebook post by the Love County Fire Department, the semi became high-centered on the tracks just before the northbound train struck the trailer, sending cars flying into the air and strewing them along the tracks.

The truck’s cab was not severely damaged, and the driver, who wasn’t named, was uninjured.

The accident happened on Addington Road at Highway 77.

“Amtrak officials requested school buses to transport passengers to hotels in the area when it appeared the train couldn’t be moved,” the fire department’s post stated.

“Some passengers were able to call local family and friends and be picked up at the scene, others were transported to nearby destinations by small charter vehicles from Amtrak, and eventually it was decided the damaged locomotive could be uncoupled and the remaining passengers could be transported back to Ft Worth with the locomotive at the rear of the train.”

Responders remained on scene for more than five hours assisting passengers and railroad staff.

